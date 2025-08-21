St. Pete apartment tenants protest to keep water from being shut off

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in St. Pete are demanding answers and for their water service to continue.

This comes after tenants at The Morgan Apartments received a letter from the City of St. Pete saying their water could be shut off in the near future.

"It’s like they can play with people and that’s really frustrating," said Donna Platt, who lives at The Morgan.

Platt feels like she hasn’t been treated right at her apartment complex, called The Morgan in St. Pete.

"I like the property. I like the area, but I'm really skeptical of who owns it," said Platt.

Residents at the Morgan said their utilities are included in their monthly rent, and despite tenants paying their utilities bills directly to the landlord of the property, Lurin Real Estate Holdings, they received a letter on August 1, saying St. Pete Utilities had not received that money.

The letter originally said if payment isn’t made, the city could shut off water by August 21.

"It bothers me. Matter of fact yesterday I went out and bought 10 gallons of water in case I need to use for the toilet or wash myself by the sink. I don’t know what to do," said Platt.

About two weeks ago, we did receive a statement from Lurin Real Estate Holdings that all payments had been made, but a recent statement from the city said that’s not true.

Thursday morning the city sent a statement saying St. Pete Utilities is still waiting for complete payment from Lurin Real Estate Holdings…and that while service will not be interrupted yet, it could happen soon if payments aren’t made.

Lurin Real Estate Holdings sent an updated email Thursday afternoon, saying the entire account had been paid and no interruptions should occur.

The City of St. Pete said Lurin has made two payments over the last two days...one payment for $72,647 and another for $70,000. The City said the company still owes roughly $160,000.

"It uproots everybody’s lives. Even if they say they aren’t going to turn it off this week, and it’s a really awful thing to have just looming over your head," said Marley Price with the St. Pete Tenants Union.

The St. Pete Tenants Union held a protest outside of St. Pete City Hall on Thursday, demanding that the city hold off on shutting off water.

"It shouldn’t happen next week, it shouldn’t happen next month. They need to find ways to get creative by holding the landlord accountable and not impacting every tenants life instead," said Price.

Platt wants proof that the account has been paid…and that her money is going where it needs to.

"I just would like to have some assurance that they aren’t going to cut something like water…that’s a major thing. To have water for showers and bathrooms and everything like that…but I don’t trust them. I'm skeptical," said Platt.

Donna said the confusion is causing stress.

"It’s very frustrating. It leaves me…I don’t know where else to go," said Platt.