St. Pete business leader: City can still be Tampa Bay’s ‘Apple store’ even without the Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay Rays explore the possibility of a future stadium across the bay, St. Petersburg business leaders say the city has time and confidence on its side.

From his downtown office window, Chris Steinocher, president and CEO of the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce, looks out over busy sidewalks, restaurants and shops. He says that is why there is no panic in St. Pete, even as the Rays consider options outside the city.

“I am so excited for our community right now,” Steinocher said.

That confidence comes despite real concerns about what losing the team could mean for local businesses. Last year, when the Rays played at Steinbrenner Field while Tropicana Field underwent repairs, some St. Petersburg businesses saw a noticeable drop in customers.

“Those entrepreneurs deserve our attention, our community and city’s attention, to go, ‘Okay, what do we do next?’” Steinocher said.

For Steinocher, the answer starts at the Tropicana Field site itself.

The City of St. Petersburg is currently accepting proposals from developers to redevelop the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant District, with or without baseball.

Steinocher guesses that city leaders will review submissions through the summer and fall, with a possible city council vote next year.

“I don’t think time is ticking so loudly for us in our community,” Steinocher said.

Instead of rushing, he says the city should focus on long-term opportunity for the Gas Plant District.

“If we’re not moving dirt tomorrow, I’m okay with that, but I really want to move dirt when everyone’s on the same page,” he said. “Will it be the best, coolest, most awesome neighborhood in the country? I absolutely believe that.”

Mayor Ken Welch echoed that focus in a statement. He said his administration will continue to prioritize redevelopment outcomes that drive economic progress, reflect community needs and honor commitments made to the Historic Gas Plant District.

Meanwhile, the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce is forming a task force to gather input from local business owners on how the city should move forward, regardless of what happens with the Rays.

For now, Steinocher says St. Pete’s message is confidence over desperation and patience over panic.

“If Tampa Bay is a mall, we believe St. Pete can be the Apple store — the coolest place in the mall,” he said.



