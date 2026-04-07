PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — With the Tampa Bay Rays back in St. Pete, people who live and work in the area are celebrating.

Business owners in the area say they are excited to see an increase in foot traffic from the team being back at Tropicana Field.

WATCH: St. Pete businesses hopeful as Tampa Bay Rays return to Tropicana Field

St. Pete businesses hopeful as Tampa Bay Rays return to Tropicana Field

"We do everything we can, specials, sales…and we do have less employees at this point…but that’s ok. We’ve been running with a skeleton crew," said Cathy Andersen, who works at a restaurant called Zaytoon.

Mary Khalel and Cathy Andersek own a restaurant called Zaytoon.

They said ever since the Tampa Bay Rays left St. Pete, it’s been hard to stay open.

"It was rough, it was rough for everybody on Central, and it was a hit or miss. And it was a lot of missing," said Khalel.

Owners of Zaytoon said when the Tampa Bay Rays left the area, they saw a 55% decrease in business.

But on Monday, all of that began to change.

"Lots and lots of folks down here, it was so wonderful to see again…streets were packed, it was crazy good," said Andersek.

The Tampa Bay Rays returned to Tropicana Field for their home opener on Monday.

"Even hours before the game people were starting to come into town…even afterwards, so many folks walking, it was wonderful to see," said Andersek.

Business owners said with the team back at the Trop, there’s a renewed sense of community.

"It was fun energy seeing a lot of groups with their Rays gear, all the jerseys back and walking around," said Fernando Sanchez.

Sanchez is the chef at Noble Tavern in Downtown St. Pete and said his restaurant isn’t usually open on Mondays, but they made an exception for the home opener.

"I think it will make a huge difference, especially for all the businesses around here, you know. It’s a great…this whole little area around Tropicana, you’re going to see a boom in foot traffic everywhere," said Sanchez.

Khalel and Andersek said, despite it being a gloomy year and a half in St. Pete, they are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"After what we saw yesterday it was the greatest feeling ever," said Andersek.



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Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.

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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.