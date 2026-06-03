St. Pete City leaders support St. Pete Pride amid political tensions

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pride Month is here, and despite political pressure, St. Pete City leaders are trying to support Pride events as much as possible.

"We just want to have a place where people can come and have a happy experience…feel safe and welcome," said Chelsie Graddy, who works at Sunshine City Popcorn Company.

Chelsie Graddy works at Sunshine City Popcorn, and she’s getting ready to make their Pride month popcorn, full of rainbow colors.

"This is definitely a huge boost for us…and just to see everybody walking the streets and coming together, being happy, there's music, food, drinks, it's a good thing to be a part of," said Graddy.

She’s one of the many business owners who are thankful that St. Pete Pride is happening this year, after leaders at St. Pete Pride said there’s been a recent drop in funding.

"To start taking away funding from something that means so much to so many people... I mean, I see the people. It means a lot, and they show up…and they show support by buying our popcorn," she said.

WFTS

The President of St. Pete Pride said he's seen a drop of about $150,000 in donations and funding because of the rising cost of living and political issues surrounding Pride.

"At least I know I will do everything I can to continue to support marginalized communities in our city, including the LGBTQ community," said Richie Floyd, St. Pete City Councilman.

Governor Ron DeSantis also recently signed a bill that would prevent cities from funding diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, including St. Pete Pride. It takes effect next year.

And with the recent legislation, it might be a little more difficult to get funding for Pride events next year, but city leaders said they plan to support as much as they can.

"We are doing even more work to uplift this month because we know in the future we won’t be able to," said Floyd.

WFTS

The City of St. Pete is currently funding safety and policing, sanitation and cleanup, and infrastructure planning for this year’s events.

City Councilman Richie Floyd said the city can also continue showing its support outside of monetary contributions, such as by putting Pride flag colors on the steps leading up to City Hall.

Graddy said she hopes future Pride events continue for years to come.

"People feel safe…that they are welcome here," she said.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.