St. Pete considers new zoning rules that would allow more 5-story buildings near downtown

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of St. Petersburg is considering making it easier for developers to build five-story buildings near downtown and along major corridors.

"Five stories are too much for this area," said Alan Aipel, who lives in Historic Kenwood.

When it comes to development in St. Pete, people are torn.

Aipel loves his neighborhood.

"These houses are a hundred years old," he said.

People who live in Historic Kenwood said they love the small feel of their neighborhood and want to keep the character as it is.

"I want it to stay. … It's a very nice neighborhood as far as bungalow homes, and you sit out on your porch and talk to people who walk by; it's very neighborly and it's kind of old-fashioned. …I like that," said Aipel.

Aipel has watched St. Pete grow over the last few decades and said new buildings stick out.

"It looks like a medical clinic or a steakhouse, so I don't like that part of it," he said.

The St. Pete Development Review Commission is recommending some zoning changes that would make it easier for developers to build five-story mixed-use buildings near downtown and along major corridors.

Taller buildings would make room for more housing, shops and offices.

Paul Hargis owns a kitchen and bathroom design business in St. Pete. He said he also wants to see the character of the city remain.

"I like the smaller community that it is," said Hargis.

But he also said taller buildings could allow for more affordable and workforce housing.

"That's huge, even my own office here … there's a lot of people who need homes to work in the area," said Hargis.

The city council is expected to discuss the new proposed height limits in October.

"There's gotta be some middle ground," said Aipel.