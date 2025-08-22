St. Pete Council approves RFP for feasibility study looking into municipal-run utilities

ST. PETE, Fla. — The City of St. Pete is now looking into a feasibility study to see what it would take to switch from Duke Energy to city-managed utilities.

Jeanne Wade does everything she can these days to save on her energy bills, from turning off lights to using fans in her home.

"$200 a month is serious… especially with the tariffs and all the bills right now and everything. It's just that's a major amount of money," said Wade.

Wade said over the last year she's struggled to keep up with costs, which is why she is pushing for the city to drop Duke Energy.

"The size of St. Pete…everybody's upset about this. If half of St. Pete showed up in the front of City Hall for one of these meetings, what an impact. I think this would be a major impact," said Wade.

St. Pete is currently operating under a 30-year energy-franchise agreement with Duke Energy, and the contract is set to expire in a year from now.

With that deadline coming up, a local organization called Faith in Florida is petitioning for the city to drop Duke Energy…and to run its own utilities, in hopes that it would result in lower bills.

On Thursday, the city approved an RFP for a feasibility study looking into the potential change.

A feasibility study presented at city hall would take a look at how much it would cost to take over Duke Energy's infrastructure and also how it would impact rates long-term.

St. Pete City Councilman Corey Givens Jr. is open to looking at the feasibility study results, but said he's concerned that bills will go up initially if a switch happens.

"I look at the cost of something like this. It's gonna cost us millions, we're gonna have to hope that Duke Energy would be willing to either sell or at least lease their equipment. If they don't we have to start all over," said Givens Jr.

But he understands the impact energy bills are having on residents.

"I got the highest bill I've ever seen this month $450, and I certainly think right now we need options," said Givens Jr.

Givens Jr. said there's room for negotiation.

"We have an opportunity to call on Duke Energy to give us at least $1 million and utility cost assistance so that way if someone runs into a tough time they can reach out to the city and say 'Hey, I need $300, $400, $500 to help get me over this month,'" said Givens Jr.

Duke Energy sent a statement to us last week saying they have worked hard to strengthen St. Pete's energy grid and are committed to customers.

Wade hopes the feasibility study will release critical information about a switch.

"Obviously, we need feedback on the money being spent. Where is it going? You know, what's being spent for what?" said Wade.