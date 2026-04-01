ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The City of St. Pete released more information on how and when the Historic Gas Plant District could be redeveloped.

Sierra Clark’s grandparents lived in the Historic Gas Plant District and were pushed out of their homes for new development, like many families years ago.

WATCH: St. Pete leaders release Historic Gas Plant redevelopment timeline and details

St. Pete leaders release Historic Gas Plant redevelopment timeline and details

"I was still being choked by the ripple effects of what happened to not just my family but a lot of families in the Gas Plant District," said Clark.

She said it impacts her to this day.

"It’s showing up in losing properties, not having legacies to be left behind," said Clark.

Now the City of St. Pete is considering how to redevelop the area.

Currently, the city is looking at eight proposals, but four were shortlisted to be recommended to Mayor Ken Welch.

They include proposals by Ark Ellison Horus LLC, Foundation Vision Partners, the Pinellas County Housing Authority and The Burg Bid.

Ark Ellison Horus LLC includes affordable housing and restorative justice for families who were displaced.

Foundation Vision Partners includes a large park space.

The Pinellas County Housing Authority is proposing affordable and workforce housing.

The Burg Bid includes a mixed-use urban district with housing and retail.

The City said community input will be critical in making the final decision.

Luis Hernandez works in St. Pete and wants to see a community supporting local residents and businesses.

"Do better with some sort of affordable housing, retail spaces, something kind of to keep it going after the Rays are out of St. Pete would be ideal," said Hernandez.

City leaders said they will be focused on getting public input on the proposals in April, and then by June, Mayor Ken Welch is scheduled to make a final decision.

Clark wrote a book about her family’s history in the Historic Gas Plant District.

"I think the tag line is so important where the present, what happens now, and the future we want to see that we learn from the past," said Clark.

She hopes that whatever happens, the Gas Plant families are honored and supported.

"If we invest in people, then the world will naturally automatically thrive and grow and be beautiful," said Clark.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.