St. Pete man charged with DUI manslaughter after hitting, killing woman on E-bike

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A St. Petersburg man was charged with DUI manslaughter after he hit and killed a woman riding an E-bike on Sept. 20, authorities said.

According to a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) report, on Sept. 20, 2025, at approximately at about 10:08 p.m., Xavier Omar Rigby, 22, was driving a 2021 Nissan Altima south on 49th Street, approaching 10th Avenue South, at a high rate of speed.

At the same time, 38-year-old Kjersten Aileen-Hermance Strang was riding her E-bike in the curb lane south on 49th Street.

PCSO investigators said Rigby then hit Strang, which threw her from her E-bike. She landed on the windshield of the vehicle.

Rigby continued driving for about eight blocks before Strang was dislodged from the vehicle, the report stated.

Rigby left the scene without calling 911 or waiting for first responders, PCSO officials said.

Strang died at the scene.

A short time later, Rigby was located at 2222 49th Street South in St. Petersburg by the St. Petersburg Police Department. He showed signs of impairment and refused to cooperate with field sobriety tests, the report stated.

He was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, vehicular homicide leaving the scene, and DUI manslaughter.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail.

Next of kin has been notified.

The investigation continues.