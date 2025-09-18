St. Pete Police shut down two arcades operating as illegal gambling locations

ST. PETE, Fla. — The Florida Gaming Control Commission (FGCC) and St. Pete Police Department conducted an operation to shut down two locations that were operating illegally as gambling arcades.

Authorities said at the Fun Arcade, located at 901 16th Street South, they seized 30 illegal slot machines and five gambling video game tables, as well as over $15,000 in cash. FGCC agents arrested Ghazwan Samaan and Anthony Jamel Abuead in connection with the arcade.

The FGCC also seized 29 illegal slot machines and one gambling video game table from the 49th Street Arcade. Officials seized over $4,000 from this location and arrested Angela D. Sutton in connection with the arcade.

"Casinos and slot machines are only authorized in specific licensed facilities in Florida. Any other operation is unlawful, and we will pursue it vigorously," Chief of St. Petersburg Police Anthony Holloway said. "Thanks to the continued support of our state partners, we remain steadfast in our commitment to removing illegal gaming machines from our community. We will not allow these unlawful operations to undermine the safety and well-being of our residents."

Police charged Samaan, Abuead, and Sutton each with possession of slot machines and keeping a gambling house.

The FGCC encourages everyone to report suspected illegal gambling activities online or by phone at (850) 880-3433.