Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsPinellas County

Actions

VIDEO: Deputies save bed-bound person from burning St. Pete apartment building

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies helped rescue a bed-bound person from an apartment fire.
VIDEO: Deputies save bed-bound person from burning St. Pete apartment building
VIDEO: Deputies save bed-bound person from burning St. Pete apartment building
Posted
and last updated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies helped rescue a bed-bound person from an apartment fire.

Deputies responded to an apartment building in St. Petersburg after a fire broke out on Sept. 24.

PCSO said Deputy Areostatico was evacuating residents when deputies found a bed-bound person in one of the units.

Two deputies carried the person to safety.

WATCH: Body camera video of the rescue

VIDEO: Deputies save bed-bound person from burning St. Pete apartment building

Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.

20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.