ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies helped rescue a bed-bound person from an apartment fire.

Deputies responded to an apartment building in St. Petersburg after a fire broke out on Sept. 24.

PCSO said Deputy Areostatico was evacuating residents when deputies found a bed-bound person in one of the units.

Two deputies carried the person to safety.

WATCH: Body camera video of the rescue

VIDEO: Deputies save bed-bound person from burning St. Pete apartment building