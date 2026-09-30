VIDEO: Deputies save bed-bound person from burning St. Pete apartment building

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said deputies helped rescue a bed-bound person from an apartment fire.
Deputies responded to an apartment building in St. Petersburg after a fire broke out on Sept. 24.
PCSO said Deputy Areostatico was evacuating residents when deputies found a bed-bound person in one of the units.
Two deputies carried the person to safety.
WATCH: Body camera video of the rescue
Bradenton community responds after 20-year-old volleyball star dies from disease that affects 2 in a million
The 20-year-old IMG Academy volleyball star and Under Armour All-American died Sept. 16 after a three-month battle with the rare blood disorder — even though doctors had found her a 100% bone marrow match, her mother, Tanya Mack tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Haley Zarcone.