St. Pete woman arrested after pinning man between 2 vehicles: SPPD

ST. PETERSBURG — A St. Petersburg woman was arrested Sunday after police said she backed her vehicle into a man, pinning him between two vehicles, police officials said.

The St. Petersburg Police Department charged Francesca Toby with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

The victim, Toby's husband, who is currently seeking a divorce, had gone to help a neighbor change a flat tire.

When he returned to the home on 12th Street South, an argument ensued.

According to an SPPD report, a neighbor's surveillance camera captured Toby driving out of the driveway and then intentionally backing her vehicle into the victim, pinning him between her car and another vehicle parked in the driveway.

The victim suffered injuries that caused a severe limp on his left side, police said.

Toby was booked into the Pinellas County Jail without bond.