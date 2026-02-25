Steve Hackett brings ‘Best of Genesis & Solo Gems’ to Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Progressive rock legend Steve Hackett will perform at Ruth Eckerd Hall this Thursday as part of a limited Florida tour showcasing his Best of Genesis & Solo Gems show. The concert is one of only four Florida dates on the North American leg of his 2026 tour.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Erik Waxler recently went one-on-one with Hackett, discussing touring at 75, progressive rock, Spring Tap and why a full Genesis reunion never happened.

Hackett first gained fame as the lead guitarist for the British band Genesis, playing on classic 1970s albums that helped define progressive rock. After leaving Genesis in 1977 to pursue a solo career, he has released more than two dozen albums spanning genres from rock to classical and world music, and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Genesis in 2010.

The Clearwater performance will feature selections from Hackett’s time with Genesis alongside material from his solo catalog, offering fans a mix of familiar favorites and deeper cuts from his long career. He will be joined by his touring band, including Nad Sylvan on vocals, Lalle Larsson on keyboards, Jonas Reingold on bass and guitar, Rob Townsend on saxophone and flutes and Felix Lehrmann on drums.



