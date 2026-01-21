Tampa Bay Rays explore move to Tampa as St. Pete residents weigh potential impact

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFTS) — The Tampa Bay Rays have become a staple in St. Petersburg over the years. So of course, many people aren't happy to hear about the Rays looking to go across the bridge to Tampa.

Sitting just behind Tropicana Field, Ferg's is a St. Petersburg baseball staple in its own right. The restaurant has served as a gathering spot for Rays fans throughout the team's tenure in the city.

However, the Rays, under new ownership, have begun talks with Hillsborough College about relocating the team's home base to Tampa.

Tuesday evening, Hillsborough Community College trustees began negotiations to relocate the Rays to their Dale Mabry campus.

Mark Ferguson, who owns Ferg's near Tropicana Field, shared his thoughts about the potential move with Tampa Bay 28 reporter Jada Williams. He believes St. Petersburg should remain the team's home.

"Even Tampa people say it's too much with the Bucs needing a new stadium, the hockey needs some help," Ferguson said. "It's too much on the taxpayers, and they think it's too much for Tampa, too much confusion, too much traffic. So I think St Pete is going to end up with the team today. That's what we're hoping for."

Ferguson has firsthand experience with what a Rays departure could mean for local businesses. When the Rays played the 2025 season in Tampa due to hurricane damage at Tropicana Field, his establishment felt the economic impact immediately.

"We were down 30% for the summer after the summer hit and football started, we jumped right back up," Ferguson said. "But it does hurt not having baseball for sure."

Despite the financial hit, Ferguson remains optimistic about the team's future in St. Petersburg. He believes the Rays will need to extend their current agreement regardless of long-term plans.

"I believe that they're gonna have to sign an extension for three to five years without a doubt," Ferguson said. "So we have them here at least for seven more years, hopefully longer."

Not everyone in Pinellas County is upset over the relocation talks. Pinellas County Commissioner Chris Latvala views the potential Tampa move as positive news for the region. He shared his thoughts with Williams.

"I think it's good news for Ray's fans and for sports fans in the Tampa Bay area," Latvala said when asked about his stance on the Hillsborough Community College discussions.

Latvala believes keeping the team in Tampa Bay should be the top priority, regardless of which side of the bridge they call home.

"For over 20 years, the Rays have tried to find stadium on both sides of the bay, and hopefully this is the one that gets across home plate," Latvala said.

The commissioner stressed that the new ownership deserves a fresh start after years of stadium negotiations under previous management.

"The new ownership, I think, deserves to have a clean slate," Latvala said. "The drama of the past 20 years under the old regime, you know, and hopefully this pans out."

Latvala believes the regional approach makes sense, pointing to the success of other Tampa Bay sports teams.

"There's a reason why the Lightning and Bucs play in Tampa," Latvala said. "And there's a reason why, frankly, people come to Pinellas to go to the beach. You know, Pinellas County will be fine if the Rays play in Tampa. And frankly, St. Petersburg will be fine if the Rays play in Tampa as well."

For residents who may feel frustrated about potentially losing their hometown team, Latvala offered perspective on the broader picture.

"I think you know one thing to remember is that Tampa is a lot better than Orlando is when it comes to the Rays," Latvala said. "And, you know, keeping the Rays in Tampa Bay, I think, is first and foremost, the highest priority."

The commissioner also suggested that if the Rays do leave St. Petersburg, the city could explore bringing back spring training baseball. He noted that St. Pete hosted spring training teams for over 100 years.

"One of the things that I talked to Mayor Welch about a while back, one of our first meetings, as I told him that if the Rays leave St. Pete, that St. Pete should try to lure a spring training team back," Latvala said. "For over 100 years, St. Petersburg has had a spring training team. Unfortunately, that changed several years ago, but Al Lang could be turned into a spring training facility again, like it had been for 100 years."

Latvala believes such a move would continue to bring economic benefits to the area.

"That brings tourism, that brings people to St. Pete, to Pinellas County, with our other two teams that we have locally," Latvala said. "And so, you know, St. Petersburg will be fine, and Pinellas County as a whole will be fine."

When asked about his preference for the team's location, Latvala acknowledged the deal that had fallen through.

"I mean, you know, we had our deal last year that the owner, at the time, decided to walk away from," Latvala said. "Thankfully, we have new ownership with the Rays, and they seem like they're focused on the community, and they've, you know, hopefully, you know, they will do what's best for the entire Tampa Bay region."

When asked about potential challenges ahead, Latvala drew from his experience with stadium negotiations.

"I can speak from experience that stadium deals are a very long process, and a lot of things can happen along the way," Latvala said.

St. Petersburg Mayor Kenneth Welch released a statement indicating ongoing discussions with the team's new leadership about extending the current stadium agreement beyond 2028.

"We continue to have productive conservations with Rays' leadership regarding the teams' future plans, which could include extending the current use stadium agreement past 2028. I've met with the new leadership and it's clear they're working hard to repair the relationship and rebuild trust between the City and team. I appreciate their ongoing partnership and look forward to welcoming the Rays back to the renovated Tropicana Field stadium on opening day.



The greater strategic priority, however, is the redevelopment of the Historic Gas Plant District. My administration will continue to prioritize and pursue outcomes that advance economic progress, reflect the needs and aspirations of our residents, and honors the promises made to the Historic Gas Plant Community.” Mayor Ken T. Welch

For the short term, the Rays will be playing at Tropicana Field come opening day. The team's current lease runs through 2027, though discussions about extensions are ongoing.



