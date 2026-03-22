CLEARWATER, Fla. — The ocean waves and tropical weather make Florida a top spring break destination.

AAA ranks Tampa as the fifth most popular domestic spring break destination, drawing crowds from near and far to Clearwater Beach to soak up the sun.

WATCH: Tampa ranks top spring break destination as visitors pour into Clearwater Beach

Tampa ranks top spring break destination as visitors pour into Clearwater Beach

Since March 5, Tampa International Airport said it has averaged about 81,000 travelers per day.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Annette Gutierrez came out to Clearwater Beach on Saturday to talk to spring breakers — with locals enjoying a good read, and tourists snapping pictures with our "sharks."

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Magnolia Muñoz and her friends traveled from Colombia to visit the Greater Tampa Bay area during spring break. Muñoz said everything has been spectacular, from the atmosphere to the people.

"Espectacular, el ambiente, la gente muy tranquilo, es hermoso," Munoz said.

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The influx of visitors also brings heavy traffic to the area. Clearwater resident Harleigh Brown said she noticed the congestion on Saturday.

"The traffic is worse. I think normally on a good day without traffic, I can get to the beach in like 25-30 minutes. Today I think it took like 45 to 50 minutes, and it was stop and go like the entire way," Brown said.

Locals like Brown said they do not mind the crowds and are just happy to enjoy the warmer weather.

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"I wanna say this entire year so far it's been really cold, so it's nice to get out and like actually have the sun warm you up for once this year," Brown said. "It's a really nice spot. The sand is nice, the water is nice, and obviously the sun is beautiful too."

After a cooler week, people are taking full advantage of the sunshine. Spring breakers from Florida State University came home to Tampa for the break.

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"Given how I was getting out of the cold weather up in Tallahassee, it’s honestly been worth it to see the family, see some friends down here," Trey Fisher said.

Sar Dewar said her family from Fort Lauderdale usually travels overseas for spring break, but this year they stayed in the Sunshine State.

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And she said her favorite part is, "Probably going out to the beach, the weather, it’s very — a lot of people. Like in the beach, because of spring break, a lot of people came."

With spring break coming to an end, everyone seems to be soaking in as much sunshine as they can.



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Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.

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. Annette Gutierrez knows safety is important for every community. She’s focused on finding solutions and getting results for both crime and our roads. She takes pride in sharing stories from Sarasota and Manatee counties, so send Annette tips on how she can help.