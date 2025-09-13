Tarpon Springs man fatally shot after breaking into home: TSPD

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A Tarpon Springs man was shot and killed by residents in a home on Saturday after trying to break into the residence, police officials said.

At about 12:41 a.m. Tarpon Springs Police Department (TSPD) officers responded to a report of a shooting the Midway Lane home.

When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive adult male, identified as George Tirikos of Tarpon Springs.

Officers began live saving measures on Tirikos who had suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body.

He was taken to Bayonet Point Medical Center where he died.

A preliminary investigation showed that Tirikos unlawfully entered the home and a fight occurred. Occupants of the home grabbed their firearms and fired several rounds at Tirikos, striking him, police officials said.

The home occupants are cooperating with law enforcement.

This investigation is being conducted by the Tarpon Springs Detective Division in conjunction with the Pinellas County State Attorney's Office, as a possible Stand Your Ground Case, police report stated.