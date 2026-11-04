ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. —

Florida voters have approved Amendment 3, a measure providing property tax relief that will directly impact homeowners across the state, while also impacting local government services. The amendment didn't just reach the required threshold to pass — it surpassed it, with 62% of Floridians voting yes.

Tampa Bay 28 anchor Nadeen Yanes went to Vinoy Park in St. Pete to hear directly from voters about what the measure means for them, following up on the election with a focus on Amendment 3.

WATCH: 'Taxes are very high in Florida': Voters react to Amendment 3 with mixed reaction

'Taxes are very high in Florida': Voters react to Amendment 3 with mixed reaction

For supporters, the result was welcome news. Lexi Deily said she supports Amendment 3 and described how the issue factored into a major life decision, purposely moving down to St. Pete before the years-end to qualify for the exemption.

WFTS Lexi Deily move to Florida because of Amendment 3

"I'm going to be honest with you, my realtor texted me this morning and said, 'Hey guys, it passed,' because it was part of why we got here quickly before voting. And so we were like, 'Well, we better get down here before the end of the year and get settled so that we can be a part of this,'" Deily said.

Jim Shepherd, who voted yes on Amendment 3, pointed to the overall tax burden in the state.

WFTS Jim Shepherd voted 'Yes' on Amendment 3

"Taxes are very high in Florida and it seems ridiculous that you would have to continue to pay tax on something that you bought and pay tax on when you bought it," Shepherd said.

Not everyone shared that enthusiasm. Mark Gordon voted no on the amendment, citing concerns about funding for city services.

WFTS Mark Gordon voted 'No' on Amendment 3

"It did pass, but I was not in favor of it," Gordon said. "I want my city to be clean. I want my parks to be beautiful. I want police, fire, EMS. I guess I was willing to pay for it, but the majority of people," Gordon said.

Jill Voorhis, who also voted no, but was in tears with mixed emotions about the outcome.

WFTS St. Pete resident Jill Voorhis upset, but understanding on Amendment 3 passing

"Yeah, that's upsetting. I think there's other ways to save money, but you know, when it comes down to it, anything that can put — I'm almost crying — anything that can put money into the pockets of people that need it. I just, I gotta say, really, it comes down to, yeah, OK, we need to do that," Voorhis said. "People have their voice, that is what elections are for."