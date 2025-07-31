Tropicana Field repairs could be $4 million more than expected

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The City of St. Pete could soon be investing more money into repairing Tropicana Field.

Next week city council will be voting on some repairs and could increase the total cost of the project by $4 million.

"Now that I live downtown, I really miss going to the Trop and I really hope that they get things straightened out," said Brian Bucklew who lives in St. Pete.

"It's very lively, it makes the town very lively when the Rays games are playing," said Bucklew.

He said St. Pete needs the Rays back, no matter how much it costs to repair Tropicana Field after it was damaged by Hurricane Milton last year.

"Would love to have the local team like we've had before…it's something else for us locals to do," said Bucklew.

He said it's important for tourism and to help small businesses survive.

"We don't have the fan base every weekend that comes down and visits all the local bars like Ferg's and all the local shops, that's very sad," said Bucklew.

The original proposed cost of repairs was $55.7 million…but soon that could increase to $59.7 million.

The city will be voting on spending extra money next week to pay for field turf, more roof costs, drywall repairs and more.

"We need in my opinion that flow of income into the city," said Bucklew.

The city states it is trying to fund the extra costs with FEMA money and insurance.

Robert Judalena thinks the city should be focusing on helping people in the community instead.

"Provide what people need, like healthcare assistance, help the homeless, give it to people who need it," said Judalena.

He also said the city is already full of people and more attractions aren't necessary.

"I miss the old St. Pete that was a little more low key, and with all the people moving here and everything like that, we don't need more activity. I don't think that's where the revenue should go," said Judalena.

The city is contractually obligated to repair Tropicana Field so the Rays can play there through 2028...

But Judalena said investing that much money for only three more baseball seasons isn't worth it.

"We have plenty of sports in the Tampa Bay Area, and I don't think that needs to be in Downtown St. Pete," said Judalena.