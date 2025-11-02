Ukrainian families visit Tampa Bay to share lost family members' stories, honor war victims

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. — A Ukrainian mother of six visited the Tampa Bay area to share the story of her husband, who was killed while helping evacuate civilians from the front lines in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Victoria Ilchuk's husband, Sergei, died in the early days of the war while assisting with civilian evacuations. Speaking through local translator Natalia Turenkov, Ilchuk explained that her husband wasn't going to be drafted because of their six children, but he couldn't stand by and watch.

"It's very important for me to make sure their names are not forgotten," Ilchuk said through Turenkov.

Ilchuk and her children are on a short trip from Ukraine, visiting Washington, D.C., and now St. Petersburg, with help from the Meng Family Foundation and George and Rosie Alvarez.

"If they are given the opportunity to go outside of Ukraine, they can feel a relief from where they were in the different situations, and especially after their father passed," says Benjamin Meng.

For Ilchuk, seeing her children smile again during the visit brings her joy amid the ongoing tragedy.

"It's a great pleasure for me to see them smile again, to be happy to see the world, to take their minds off from what they've been through and what they're going through and my country is going through every day," Ilchuk said.

The families will head back to Ukraine Monday night, but plan to continue sharing their loved ones' stories with hopes of eventually bringing an end to the war.



