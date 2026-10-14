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US Highway 19 closed in both directions after multi-vehicle crash

Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | Oct. 14 8 a.m.
Tampa Bay 28 News Latest Headlines | Oct. 14 8 a.m.
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U.S. Highway 19 is closed in both directions near Innisbrook Drive Wednesday evening after a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to Palm Harbor Fire Rescue officials.

All lanes in both directions are blocked, and officials advise alternate routes.

Officials did not immediately provide information about how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and Tampa Bay 28 is working to learn more.

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