US Highway 19 closed in both directions after multi-vehicle crash

U.S. Highway 19 is closed in both directions near Innisbrook Drive Wednesday evening after a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to Palm Harbor Fire Rescue officials.
All lanes in both directions are blocked, and officials advise alternate routes.
Officials did not immediately provide information about how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.
This is a developing story and Tampa Bay 28 is working to learn more.
'My heart breaks': Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County
A woman on her way to work Monday morning found herself helping injured Winter Haven High School students after a school bus crash that killed two people.
Woman describes helping injured students after deadly school bus crash in Polk County