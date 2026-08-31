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Vehicle fire shuts down northbound I-275 on Sunshine Skyway Bridge: FHP

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Florida Highway Patrol
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Posted

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers and fire rescue crews responded Monday morning to a vehicle fire that has shut down northbound Interstate 275 on the Sunshine Skyway Bridge.

FHP said the fire involved a Verizon work van near mile marker 11. Due to heavy smoke, all northbound traffic is blocked in the area.

No injuries were reported.

Puerto Rican kikiriki chickens winning hearts across Florida

Puerto Rican kikiriki chickens are becoming one of Florida's fastest-growing pet trends. A Tampa Bay breeder tells Tampa Bay 28 reporter Michael Paluska the demand for the miniature birds has exploded.

Puerto Rican kikiriki chickens winning hearts across Florida

Latest Pinellas County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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