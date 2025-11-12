VIDEO: Bank robbery suspect got away on e-bike he stashed on Druid Road in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) released a new video of a man robbing a Regions Bank in Clearwater last week.
On Nov. 5, the man armed with a gun walked into the Regions Bank on 715 S. Fort Harrison Ave at around 11:20 a.m.
A new video provided by the Clearwater Police Department shows the man walking into a bank and pointing a gun at an employee. CPD said the suspect then fled on an e-bike he stashed on Druid Road near the Pinellas Trail.
Police urge anyone with information on the person in the video to contact Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.
State report: Dementia patient left in freezer '20 to 30' minutes after employee found him there alive
William Eugene Ray, who had dementia, got out of bed and left his room just after 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 26.