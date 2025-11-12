Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
VIDEO: Bank robbery suspect got away on e-bike he stashed on Druid Road in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Clearwater Police Department (CPD) released a new video of a man robbing a Regions Bank in Clearwater last week.

On Nov. 5, the man armed with a gun walked into the Regions Bank on 715 S. Fort Harrison Ave at around 11:20 a.m.

A new video provided by the Clearwater Police Department shows the man walking into a bank and pointing a gun at an employee. CPD said the suspect then fled on an e-bike he stashed on Druid Road near the Pinellas Trail.

Police urge anyone with information on the person in the video to contact Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

