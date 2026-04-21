Volunteers clean up toxic mothballs left on St. Pete Beach

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is asking people to help report mothballs along our beaches.

On Monday, officers with the FWC found the toxic balls on St. Pete Beach.

"Unbelievably frustrating…somebody should pay," said Sandy Denton, who volunteered to clean up the mothballs.

Tampa Bay 28 caught up with Sandy Denton as she spent Tuesday afternoon walking along St. Pete Beach, looking for small white mothballs.

"Extremely frustrating, I hope to God they catch whoever did this," said Denton.

On Monday, the FWC responded to reports of mothballs scattered near the sand dunes near the Lido residences on St. Pete Beach.

Officials said the balls are toxic to wildlife and could have been placed to deter black skimmers from nesting.

"Anger…they should have every right to be out here as we do…they are natural. This is their habitat, they should be here and they should be allowed to be here," said Denton.

Denton and her friend Karen Davis grabbed their bags and picked the balls up one by one.

"Oh my God, there's so many," said Davis.

Davis said she’s frustrated that someone would endanger the wildlife on our beaches.

"They are beautiful birds and they don’t deserve to be murdered and that’s what it is, it’s murder," said Davis.

Black skimmers are protected in Florida and Davis said people should try to keep them safe.

"We all complain a little bit if the birds are nesting in our favorite spot to sit…but so what? It’s temporary, move your chair, go somewhere else and find a new spot. It’s not a big deal. We’ve been doing this for years," said Davis.

Mothballs contain high amounts of pesticides. They can be harmful to wildlife and are illegal to use outdoors.

"You get so angry…very, very angry…I mean, honestly," said Davis.

Officers with the FWC spent Monday picking up the mothballs and are actively looking for the person responsible.

In the meantime, Denton and Davis said they will continue picking up the mothballs as long as they are present on the beach.

"We are the beach community we are going to stick together and we will get it cleaned up," said Denton.



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. Casey Albritton is dedicated to telling your stories throughout South Pinellas County. From St. Petersburg to Largo, she’s there to share the triumphs and struggles of the community she calls home. So, let Casey know about the stories that matter to you.