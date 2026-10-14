Woman hospitalized after shooting at Safety Harbor bar: sheriff's office

A woman was hospitalized after a shooting at a bar in Safety Harbor on Tuesday night, Pinellas County sheriff's office officials said.

Deputies responded around 9 p.m. to reports of a "domestic related shooting" at Harbor Bar at 840 Main Street, officials said.

The woman was taken to the hospital and a man fled the scene with a young child in his vehicle, according to the sheriff's office. He was found and taken into custody, and the child is safe, officials said.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public," a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said they did not have an update on the woman's status.

The investigation is active and ongoing.