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2 killed, 2 seriously injured in head-on crash in Polk County: FHP

Troopers said a Davenport driver crossed into oncoming traffic, leading to a crash that killed two people and injured two others.
Fatal Polk Crash (1).jpg
Florida Highway Patrol
Fatal Polk Crash (1).jpg
Posted

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were killed and two others were seriously injured in a head-on crash late Saturday night on U.S. Highway 17/92, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The crash happened around 11:55 p.m. near West James Street, troopers said.

According to FHP, a Honda sedan driven by a 41-year-old Davenport man was traveling southbound on U.S. Highway 17/92 when it crossed into the northbound lanes.

The Honda then collided nearly head-on with a Nissan sedan driven by a 37-year-old Kissimmee man, according to a news release.

Both drivers suffered serious injuries and were taken to area hospitals.

FHP said a 34-year-old Winter Haven man and a 45-year-old Kissimmee woman were also inside the Nissan. Both also suffered serious injuries and were transported to area hospitals.

The Kissimmee driver and the Kissimmee woman later died from injuries suffered in the crash, FHP said.

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Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

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