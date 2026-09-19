Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
1  WX Alert
NewsPolk County

Actions

Fort Meade lifts citywide boil water notice after testing confirms water is safe

City officials said required testing has been completed following a water main break that caused a loss of pressure in the system.
Boil water notice
Scripps
Boil water notice
Posted

FORT MEADE, Fla. — The City of Fort Meade has lifted a citywide precautionary boil water notice that was issued earlier this month following a water main break.

According to city officials, the notice was rescinded at noon Saturday after corrective actions were completed and required bacteriological testing confirmed the water is safe to drink.

The boil water notice was originally issued Sept. 8 after damage from a water main break caused a loss of pressure within the city's water distribution system.

Officials said the bacteriological survey was completed satisfactorily and showed the public water supply meets safety standards.

Customers may resume normal use of the city's water system and no longer need to boil water before consumption, according to the city.

Residents with questions are encouraged to contact the city at 863-285-1100.

Saudi flight from Tampa, secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network for 9/11 hijackers

Twenty years after the Sept. 11 attacks, more than 80,000 records compiled by the Tampa FBI Field Office remain classified. Newly declassified documents are pointing to a possible secret Saudi support network for the hijackers. Soon after the attacks, the FBI uncovered that 15 of the 19 hijackers were from Saudi Arabia.

Saudi flight from Tampa and secret FBI probe reveal possible Saudi support network

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.