Fort Meade lifts citywide boil water notice after testing confirms water is safe

FORT MEADE, Fla. — The City of Fort Meade has lifted a citywide precautionary boil water notice that was issued earlier this month following a water main break.

According to city officials, the notice was rescinded at noon Saturday after corrective actions were completed and required bacteriological testing confirmed the water is safe to drink.

The boil water notice was originally issued Sept. 8 after damage from a water main break caused a loss of pressure within the city's water distribution system.

Officials said the bacteriological survey was completed satisfactorily and showed the public water supply meets safety standards.

Customers may resume normal use of the city's water system and no longer need to boil water before consumption, according to the city.

Residents with questions are encouraged to contact the city at 863-285-1100.