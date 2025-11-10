Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
21-year-old Lakeland motorcyclist dies after lane splitting between vehicles on US 98: LPD

Lakeland Police cruiser
LAKELAND, Fla. — A 21-year-old Lakeland man on motorcycle has died after reportedly lane splitting between vehicles on U.S. Highway 98 on Saturday.

Lakeland Police Department (LPD) said the crash happened near the 700 block of U.S. Highway 98 South around 11 a.m.

LPD said a Kawasaki motorcycle was lane splitting when it hit the side mirror of a silver Toyota, veered into the outside lane and struck the rear of a Jeep.

The motorcyclist, Blake Scott, was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries just before 5:30 p.m.

No one in the other vehicles was injured in the crash.

LPD said the crash investigation remains open. If anyone has any additional information regarding the crash, please contact Investigating Officer Travis Payne at Travis.payne@lakelandgov.net.

