BARTOW, Fla. — Students in Polk County are preparing for careers as control tower operators using technology, also used by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the military.

Macklin DeAngelo recently became interested in air traffic control after losing someone very close.

“My grandfather, who was a pilot, passed away. That's kind of what sparked my interest and motivation to try and get into the program. Get into the industry and learn more about what he did,” DeAngelo said.

WATCH: Air traffic control simulator trains students to fill nationwide shortage

Program trains air traffic controllers

DeAngelo is being trained at a new Control Tower Operator Academy at Bartow Executive Airport.

In February, ABC Action News reported on the first-of-its-kind course being offered through Traviss Technical College. Along with in-classroom and live control tower training, students can now practice using a UFA simulator.

“We’ve been going over METAR and SPECI, which are weather reporting stuff. Every hour you’re going to have to update them. A little brief on the way the wind is blowing, how much sky visibility you have, stuff like that,” DeAngelo said.

The $280,000 simulator uses Artificial Intelligence to provide a realistic environment to practice communicating with pilots and emergency scenarios.

It’s an effort to strengthen the workforce. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the FAA is short about 3,000 air traffic controllers nationwide.

“I have a lot of friends who are controllers right now who are getting beat up. They’re working extended hours extended schedules. We have to maintain our national airspace system and the air traffic control program. We really have to start helping them out and getting people qualified for the job,” said Randy Clayton, Control Tower Operator Academy Chief Instructor.

Once students receive their control tower operator certification, they can become certified with the FAA.

“A career that is rewarding, that is lucrative and something that is worth doing,” said Clayton.