Arrest made in 2018 cold case killing of Lakeland teen Rex Honors IV

LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department announced an arrest in the 2018 homicide of 14-year-old Rex Honors IV, a case that detectives revisited using advanced technology and new interviews.

Police said officers responded to a suspicious incident on July 3, 2018, at a home on West Crawford Street after Rex Honors III, then 21, reported he could not find his younger brother. Officers discovered Honors IV deceased in the backyard.

Lakeland PD’s Violent Crimes Unit re-examined the cold case, applying updated investigative methods to identify and arrest a suspect, bringing closure to the victim’s family more than seven years later.

A press conference to discuss the case will be held Wednesday, Nov. 12, at 10:30 a.m.