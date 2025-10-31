Auburndale fires city manager charged with simple battery, documents show

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The City of Auburndale has fired City Manager Jeffrey Ennis Tillman after Polk County Court documents show he has been charged with simple battery stemming from an incident in December of 2024.

According to a police report, a waitress said Tillman appeared to be intoxicated at the Brack Shack Bar & Grill Restaurant and approached her and placed his arm around her waist. The report further states Tillman allegedly proceeded to pull the victim toward him and kiss her forehead.

According to the separation agreement between Auburndale and Tillman, the city is terminating its employment agreement with Tillman and paying him 20 weeks of compensation in a lump sum, as well as a lump sum for health and dental and a lump sum for the monetary equivalent of unused sick leave, leading to his immediate termination. Tillman will receive $156,147.11 in total, according to the agreement.

There were no witnesses, and no video footage was obtained in connection to the incident at the bar, according to the police report.