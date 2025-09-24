Bartow neighbors push back against proposed 2000+ housing development

BARTOW, Fla. — Tucked away along US Highway 60 in Bartow is a 55-acre ranch that was passed down to Susan Prevatt from her parents.

“We have seen deer occasionally in with the cows that are grazing back there. We’ve seen evidence of wild hogs,” Prevatt said.

She’s worried the rural charm she has grown accustomed to will be destroyed.

The proposed Emilie at Bartow development would bring 2,245 homes next to Prevatt's property.

“The displaced animals, the flooding, the schools, our roads. The roads around Bartow are not in good condition. If you have 2,200 homes and you figure there are at least two cars for family, many times more. That's a whole lot of traffic,” Prevatt said.

Tampa Bay 28 first spoke to neighbors against the proposed development back in March. David Waronker, developer and owner of CBD Real Estate, stated that they have already conducted a traffic study and are planning road infrastructure, including two bridges on each side of the development.

“We’ve been working with FDOT, and we’ve been doing so for a year, to do the traffic patterns to our development. There will eventually be two bridges. The first bridge will be an extension of Enterprise Boulevard to serve phases 1 and 2,” Waronker said.

On Monday, after neighbors voiced concerns, the Bartow Planning and Zoning Commission denied the annexation request for another proposed development, Wellington Court. Emilie at Bartow, which consists of Emilie East and West, will be discussed at the next planning meeting on Oct. 27.

“Emilie East is three-pronged. Annexation, land use, and comprehensive plan amendment. Emilie West is already inside the city, so there’s not an annexation request. Regardless of the outcome that would then move to the city commission,” said Mike Herr, Bartow City Manager.

Prevatt said it isn’t just about preserving a lifestyle, but also about responsible community planning.

“I’m not naive enough to say we cannot grow at all. We probably need to grow at some point, but it needs to be controlled growth. It needs to be paused long enough for the infrastructure to catch up,” Prevatt said.



