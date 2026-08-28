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Bartow police chief resigns; internal affairs investigation launched after complaint by employee: Officials

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BARTOW, Fla. — The City of Bartow said Police Chief Stephen Walker has resigned.

The Bartow City Manager said an employee filed a complaint against then-Police Chief Walker, and an inquiry found the allegations credible.

The City did a preliminary inquiry and found the allegations credible.

The City of Bartow said City Manager and City Attorney Sean Parker confronted Walker on August 14. He did not admit any wrongdoing but Walker chose to resign.

The City of Bartow said it launched an internal affairs investigation because of the nature of the offenses.

The investigation is expected to take several weeks, and officials said they will make findings public as the law allows.

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