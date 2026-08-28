LAKELAND, Fla. — President Donald Trump has signed a proclamation temporarily lowering tariffs on some foreign beef imports to bring down beef prices for American consumers.

But the move is drawing criticism from some American ranchers, including a Lakeland cattleman who says the timing could hurt producers during one of their busiest times of year.

Watch report from Rebecca Petit

Lakeland rancher says Trump’s beef tariff plan comes at worst possible time

Kenny Raney has spent his entire life in the cattle business. He is a rancher and an auctioneer at the Cattlemen's Livestock Auction Market, where he watches the local cattle market week after week.

“I’m 61. I’ve been farming and ranching ever since I can remember,” Raney said.

Raney said his first reaction to Trump’s announcement was frustration.

“My first reaction was kind of mad because it’s this time of year,” he said.

Trump signed the proclamation Thursday expanding the amount of lean beef trimmings that can enter the United States at a lower tariff, allowing up to 300,000 metric tons to be imported.

The White House says foreign exporters will offer a 25% discount, with the savings expected to be passed along to American consumers.

Raney, however, said cattle producers are already feeling the impact.

“You’re talking about cows now that since this announcement came out, it’s down roughly $300 per animal on a 1,000-pound animal. That’s 30 cents a pound,” Raney said.

Raney said the policy comes during the peak season for ranchers selling cull cows — cattle that are no longer needed in their herds.

He said lower prices during this period could significantly affect cattle producers who rely on fall sales to get through the winter.

“It’s affecting us short-term, as in financial gain that we should be getting right now to help us through the wintertime,” Raney said.

Despite his concerns, Raney said he understands what Trump is trying to accomplish.

Raney said he supports the president’s goal of making beef more affordable for consumers, but he does not believe the tariff change is the best way to achieve it.

Instead, he said lowering the costs ranchers face every day could provide more lasting relief.

“Lower our input costs — diesel fuel, insurance, interest,” Raney said. “Those are the three main factors that our input costs have drastically gone up from.”

Raney also questioned whether consumers will see significant savings from the tariff change, saying there are multiple steps and businesses involved before beef reaches shoppers.

He sees the tariff change as a short-term fix for a much larger problem facing the cattle industry.

“I stand behind President Trump 99%, but was it possibly bad timing? Yes,” Raney said.

The tariff changes are scheduled to take effect Sept. 1.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.