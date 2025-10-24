Central Polk Parkway extension aims to reduce congestion on US 17 to SR 60

BARTOW, Fla. — Construction has begun on a new segment of Central Polk Parkway. It is a new stretch of tolled roadway that will improve connectivity to Insterstate-4 and reduce traffic on roads including U.S. 17 in Bartow.

Brenda Cummings said bumper to bumper traffic is a growing issue in Polk County, and when it comes to I-4, she avoids it altogether.

"It’s always congested, no matter what time, day or night.” Cummings said. “I always try to avoid it. I try to take the back roads because it’s always congested."

Cummings thinks expanding high-traffic roadways could help alleviate congestion in Florida's fastest-growing county.

"That’s our number one complaint and that’s all throughout Polk County. This will help alleviate that, especially coming into Bartow," said Trish Pfeiffer, a Bartow city commissioner and chair of the Polk Transportation Organization.

The Central Polk Parkway is being extended 2.6 miles to connect U.S. 17 to State Road 60 east of Bartow. The four-lane tolled roadway will eventually link to I-4.

Pfeiffer said the project will ease semi-truck traffic on several Bartow highways.

"We are very transient in truck traffic. The Central Polk Parkway will alleviate a chunk of that traffic. That will be good so that they don't have to come all the way down to Van Fleet [Drive] and that will alleviate the congestion on SR 60 in midtown," Pfeiffer said.

She said the $134 million project will also bring with it new opportunities for local businesses.

"Open up economic opportunity for development of whatever type, because they want to get on and off the roadway as easily as possible," Pfeiffer said.

The extension is expected to be completed by early 2031.



