DAVENPORT, Fla. — A paraprofessional educator at Victory Ridge Academy in Davenport was arrested after investigators said he engaged in inappropriate conduct involving a 5-year-old non-verbal autistic child.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office said Julian Horne, 20, of Haines City, was arrested Friday, following an investigation by its Special Victims Unit.

Horne faces two felony charges: lewd conduct of a student by an authority figure and lewd or lascivious conduct by a person over 18. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency or dependency of a child.

According to the sheriff's office, a witness reported seeing Horne sitting on playground equipment with the 5-year-old child on his lap.

Investigators said that when Horne stood up, the witness noticed that he appeared to be sexually aroused. The witness also told investigators Horne repeatedly pulled down his shirt in an apparent effort to conceal himself.

The sheriff's office said Horne later acknowledged to detectives that he had become sexually aroused while on the playground.

Sheriff Grady Judd called the allegations "totally reprehensible," particularly because Horne worked at a school and the child was non-verbal.

"Working with the State Attorney's office, we will seek the highest level of accountability possible," Judd said in a statement.

Horne appeared before a judge Sunday. According to the sheriff's office, he was ordered held without bond on the two felony charges and received a $25,000 bond on the misdemeanor charge.

As of Monday, Horne remains in the Polk County Jail.