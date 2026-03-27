Death investigation underway after 56-year-old Bartow man found in 'pool of blood': PCSO

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is looking into death of a 56-year-old Bartow man found in a "pool of blood."

The Bartow police chief described it as a "violent death."

Jeffrey Blevins was outside of his apartment on North Wilson Avenue around 11 p.m. on March 26, per PCSO. Authorities said he was talking to his mother on the phone at the apartment complex where he lives with his sister, when his mother heard him fall to the ground.

PCSO Sheriff Grady Judd said his mother called for him, but there was no response, so she immediately ended the call. She then called her daughter, who's inside the apartment to tell her to find Blevins.

When Blevins' sister went outside, she saw him in a "pool of blood," then she immediately notified the Bartow Police Department.

PCSO said first responders arrived and transported him to Bartow Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead about 11:55 p.m. on March 26.

Judd described Blevins as a "squared away guy from all of the initial information we have."

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.