Even as SNAP pause nears end, Lakeland food pantry needs food donations to meet demand

LAKELAND, Fla. — You don’t have to look hard to see what’s changed inside Gospel, Inc. in the past couple of weeks.

Fridges once stocked with food now hum nearly empty, and shelves that used to fill in the gaps for residents are doing most of the feeding.

Gospel, Inc. provides housing to nearly 40 people who would otherwise be homeless, including several families with children. Residents must work to live at the nonprofit’s property near downtown Lakeland, but when SNAP benefits stopped during the federal shutdown, many suddenly found themselves without enough to eat.

“They typically will come in the pantry to supplement,” said Executive Director Ray Steadman. “But now they will come in the pantry because it’s a need, it’s a priority.”

Steadman says the difference was almost immediate.

“We saw demand on our pantry,” he said. “Folks asking to take a little extra.”

Even as the government moves toward ending the shutdown, there’s still uncertainty about how soon SNAP benefits will be restored. Steadman says the shelves at Gospel, Inc. can’t wait, and even after assistance returns, the affordability crisis means families will continue to struggle.

The organization is now leaning on community partners and individual donors to keep up with demand.

Steadman says they could use donations of canned proteins, peanut butter, vegetables and other nonperishable items both now and on an ongoing basis.

“Any of those type items we could certainly use immediately,” he said. “And we could use them on an ongoing basis as well.”

Anyone who wants to help can visit Gospel, Inc. online to learn more.

Cutting Edge Ministries, a foodbank in Hardee County, is facing the same battle. During the pause of SNAP benefits, the nonprofit has been feeding about 600 people a week. It too needs donations of non-perishables and other food products. You can learn more at this link.



