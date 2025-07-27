POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Every summer, 9-year-old MaryAnn Shaw spends time at the Boys & Girls Club of Polk County. She enjoys making new friends and also learning new things.

“We get to do a whole bunch of projects. In math, we can learn our times, our pluses, and take away,” Shaw said.

For others, what they love the most about the club is the games and field trips.

Watch Rebecca Petit's full report on the Boys & Girls Club of Polk County:

Federal funding hangs in the balance for Boys & Girls Club of Polk County

“We went to the movie,s and we’re about to go to Skate World,” said Gianna Morales.

More than 3,000 kids in Polk County have access to the after-school and summer programs at Boys & Girls Clubs. Without it, kids say they would be bored at home.

“I’d be just staying home and watching TV or going to the store with my mom,” said Wesliana Vanzant.

The nonprofit is waiting to receive federal funding that allows them to provide these academic, nutritional and civic programs that help children.

"Boys & Girls Club fill the gap between school and home time, so without these programs, they would either be at home alone or not have hot meals,” said Ashley Loute, vice president of assets for Boys & Girls Club of Polk County.

On July 1, the U.S. Department of Education froze 21st Century Community Learning Center Grants. These grants cover the bulk of the Boys & Girls Club operating costs, including paying for certified teachers, staff and supplies.

Though the federal government has now released the funds, the organization has yet to receive an award letter, and grants for future years are not guaranteed. Leaving academic and enrichment programs for more than 600 kids in jeopardy.

“A lot of kids depend on us. They come from tattered shoes. They come from below-grade-level subject areas. I feel like those kids would fall further behind. They would fall through the cracks,” said Padraic Roney, Area Director of Boys & Girls Clubs of Polk County.

Meanwhile, the organization is looking at ways to cut back.

“It has changed the way we look at our programming. We are focusing more on sustainable programs. Just trying to do more with less and that way we can grow our impact without growing our fixed costs,” Loute said.