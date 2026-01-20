Fire at Ford dealership in Winter Haven has closed Highway 17

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A fire at Jarrett-Gordon Ford in Winter Haven has closed Highway 17 as crews work to control the blaze.

WFTS

The Winter Haven Police Department (WHPD) said Highway 17 is shut down in both directions due to the fire in the service bay building.

WHPD said drivers coming from Highway 17 from Havendale Boulevard or U.S. Highway 92 will be diverted until further notice.

WFTS

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.