Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
33  WX Alerts
NewsPolk County

Actions

Florida CFO, sheriffs holding press conference on immigration enforcement policies

Blaise Ingoglia
WFTS
Blaise Ingoglia
Posted
and last updated

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said Florida's Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference in Winter Haven on Thursday morning.

PCSO said Florida's immigration enforcement policies and priorities will be discussed.

Hernando County Sheriff Neinhuis, Hardee County Sheriff Crawford, Pasco County Sheriff Nocco, Port Richey Police Chief Ruggiero and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Major Brown will also be in attendance.

The press conference is set to start at 10:30 a.m. at the Polk County Sheriff's Operation Center. Tampa Bay 28 will stream the event live on Facebook and the website.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.

Woman found guilty of killing sister in Carrollwood

A DNA expert testified Wednesday that Patton's DNA was found inside rubber gloves that were buried with her sister in the backyard.

Woman found guilty of killing sister in Carrollwood

Latest Polk County News from Tampa Bay 28

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.