Florida CFO, sheriffs holding press conference on immigration enforcement policies

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said Florida's Chief Financial Officer Blaise Ingoglia and Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will hold a press conference in Winter Haven on Thursday morning.

PCSO said Florida's immigration enforcement policies and priorities will be discussed.

Hernando County Sheriff Neinhuis, Hardee County Sheriff Crawford, Pasco County Sheriff Nocco, Port Richey Police Chief Ruggiero and Sarasota County Sheriff's Office Major Brown will also be in attendance.

The press conference is set to start at 10:30 a.m. at the Polk County Sheriff's Operation Center. Tampa Bay 28 will stream the event live on Facebook and the website.

This is a developing story. Tampa Bay 28 will provide more details as they become available.