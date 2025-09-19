Florida bill would allow armed volunteers to provide security at houses of worship

FLORIDA — A new Florida bill could soon change how houses of worship protect their congregations.

The bill titled "Security Services at Places of Worship" comes amid a rise in mass shootings and antisemitic incidents across the country.

About 400 people fill the pews of the Church of God the Bibleway every Sunday. Rev. Clayton Cowart has been leading the Winter Haven church for nearly 40 years.

“Our common goal is to make sure that they feel safe but also to worship God in peace,” Cowart said.

Cowart said that while his church does not have security guards, it has a safety plan in place, which requires certain male parishioners to be vigilant.

“From the time people walk into the door until the time they enter the sanctuary until the time they go out, there are people that are greeting them, there are people that are conscious, and there are people that are aware,” Cowart said. “When you have that kind of proactive look, and then if there are people who look strange, or different we have a way of identifying that.”

Senate Bill 52 could change how security is handled at places of worship. The legislation filed by Sen. Don Gaetz would allow certain volunteers to provide armed security without needing a professional license.

“There are bad, bad people out there who want to do bad things, and they have targeted houses of worship in too many places in our country, increasingly. That’s why this bill is unfortunate. I'm doing it for all the wrong reasons. We wish those reasons didn’t exist but it’s a needed piece of legislation,” said Gaetz, R-Niceville.

Volunteers would need to pass a level 2 background check, have a Florida concealed carry permit, would not receive compensation for the security work and have their security plan approved by the local sheriff’s office.

Rabbi Philip Weintraub of Congregation B'nai Israel said his synagogue is contracted with the St. Petersburg Police Department for security. He said the bill empowers synagogues like his to protect themselves.

“In our congregation we take security very seriously. We use every method that is in our disposal. Knowing that there are other options out there is always helpful to us. At the same time we want to make sure that anyone that is armed is doing so in a way that is safe,” Weintraub said.

Rev. Cowart worries it could open the door to more risks than protections.

“I do think that we have to be very careful because in many instances are we doing the proper training and they are getting the proper mental evaluation to do such a thing,” Cowart said.

If passed, the new law would take effect on July 1st, 2026.



