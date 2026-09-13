Haines City man arrested after trying to flee from troopers at 120 mph: FHP

POLK COUNTY, FLA. — A Haines City man was arrested in Polk County early Sunday morning after fleeing from troopers at more than 120 mph on Polk Parkway, officials said.

The Florida Highway Patrol charged JaTavious Williams, 27, with resisting an officer without violence; reckless driving; and aggravated fleeing to elude.

At about 3:15 a.m., a trooper spotted two vehicles traveling eastbound on Interstate 4 weaving through traffic in Plant City. They then drove next to each other and began to race. The trooper paced them driving at 120 mph, an FHP report stated. Their speed increased to 130 mph, before the trooper activated his lights and sirens.

One vehicle pulled over.

The other, a gray SUV driven by Williams, refused to stop and exited onto eastbound Polk Parkway with the trooper in pursuit.

Williams also turned his lights off, officials said, reaching speeds of more than 120 mph.

Williams then lost control of the vehicle and ran into the median, which caused two of the tires to blow, the report stated.

He then exited Polk Parkway, onto U.S. Highway 98 into Lakeland where Williams fled on foot into an open field. He was captured a short time later.

Williams was charged additionally with possession of a controlled substance (marijuana) and driving with a suspended license.