Haines City food pantry strained as SNAP benefits still in limbo

HAINES CITY, Fla. — The demand at local food pantries is surging as the federal government shutdown continues. At Rise Up Feed and Seed food pantry in Haines City, they are struggling to meet the demand.

A long line of cars formed on Monday at Rise Up Feed and Seed.

“Very, very helpful. There are so many right now in need since SNAP has been discontinued. Until the shutdown is resolved, there is a great need for it,” said Danette Alario.

Alario was one of the first people in line. She said as the government shutdown continues, the line gets longer.

“There used to only be one line of people coming to receive the food and now as you can see, there are two lines and it’s extending into a third line into the street,” Alario said.

The Haines City food pantry gives out food Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays.

“We are grateful and we give thanks to God that they have this service for us elderly people and some young people that don’t have enough income to feed their kids,” Ada Vega said.

Founder Carolyn Nelson said the pantry serves an average of 300 people per day. She said the need has doubled in recent weeks and it is taking a toll on the nonprofit, as they could soon run out of food.

“One of my biggest concerns right now. If we don't get the food, what will we do to serve the people? We will not be able to continue serving,” Nelson said.

The pantry relies on private donations, grocery stores, and city grants. Nelson said they are doing the best they can, to serve the dramatic spike in people needing food but could use help filling the gap.

“We’re only a helping hand. If we don't have the food, then we’re not going to be able to help as many people as we used to help,”Nelson said.

Canned goods and nonperishable foods can be dropped off at 826 N. 8th Street, in Haines City. For more information on how you can help Rise Up Feed and Seed, call (863) 557-2514.

