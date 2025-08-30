Lake Wales to launch downtown open-container district

LAKE WALES, Fla. — You will soon be able to enjoy a beer, a glass of wine, or a mixed drink while strolling through downtown Lake Wales.

Lake Wales will be the first city in Polk County to have an Arts, Culture and Entertainment (ACE) District. It is part of an ongoing effort to revitalize downtown, creating a pathway for economic growth.

Watch full report from Rebecca Petit

Lake Wales businesses look forward to new downtown district

Robert Connors is adding a beer garden at the back of his restaurant, The Thirsty Dragon.

“It’s going to be very handy for people who want to get a refreshing drink and sit and listen to music,” said Connors.

The restaurant, which opened earlier this year, is one of two in downtown Lake Wales that currently offers beer and wine.

Connors hopes to see more customers stop by his tavern for a drink, as they explore downtown’s new Arts, Culture and Entertainment District.

“It’s a way to bring new life to a district that has floundered for a long time and not prospered like it should,” said Connors.

People will be able to buy alcoholic beverages from local businesses within the Arts, Culture and Entertainment District and enjoy them outdoors in designated cups.

The newly renovated Park Avenue and Market Plaza are the core of the new ACE district. City leaders hope it will boost foot traffic downtown, but not all residents are on board.

“I feel that it’s going to cause problems. They’re going to be drunk people around my children. When people get drunk, they lose their inhibition, and they start showing their butts and doing things people wouldn’t normally do,” said Shawn Lemay.

Meanwhile business owners say the ACE district will make downtown more attractive for entrepreneurs looking to do business in the area.

“It will be a good thing for the city. It will be an additional incentive for people to open restaurants and food service establishments here,” said Connors.

The new ACE district will be officially open later this fall.

Contact Rebecca Petit First Name Last Name Email Phone Number Subject Body Captcha Submit