POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A fatal crash south of Lakeland on Tuesday night left a 44-year-old man dead after his pickup truck struck a tree and caught fire, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Arturo Alves Brito, of Lakeland, was found dead when first responders arrived at the crash scene near 5983 Yates Road around 10:52 p.m.

Investigators said Brito was driving a 2016 Ram truck north on Yates Road and was the only known occupant of the vehicle.

Evidence at the scene indicated the truck was traveling at a high rate of speed when Brito lost control and crashed into a large oak tree, according to detectives. The impact caused both the truck and tree to become engulfed in flames.

Detectives said there was no evidence that any other vehicles were involved.

Yates Road was closed near the crash scene for about three hours while authorities investigated.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office Traffic Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.