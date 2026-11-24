LAKELAND, Fla. — Access to healthcare can be difficult for women facing financial, transportation and other barriers. One Polk County nonprofit is working to change that by bringing free reproductive healthcare directly into underserved communities.

Options for Women, a local provider partnering with the Florida Pregnancy Care Network, operates a mobile clinic offering pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, sexually transmitted infection (STI) testing and free wellness checkups.

For one Lakeland-area mother of five, the mobile clinic provided answers and support during an unexpected pregnancy.

The woman, identified only as N.E. because of safety concerns, said she initially struggled to face her pregnancy before deciding to walk into the clinic.

"I procrastinated for a really long time until I finally did it and that was the best decision. I got a lot of clarity from that appointment," N.E. said.

During her visit, she received a pregnancy test, an ultrasound and counseling to help her understand her options. She is now planning to place her baby for adoption.

"We ended up going with adoption to bless another family," she said.

Options for Women Executive Director Marilyn Paul said the organization works to make healthcare accessible, particularly for women who may struggle to afford services even if they have insurance or Medicaid.

"It helps for them to know they can get the care that they absolutely need, but not have to worry about the financial part of it," Paul said.

The organization served close to 1,500 people last year through its four locations and mobile outreach efforts.

The mobile clinic regularly visits homeless shelters and immigration camps, bringing services to women who may otherwise have difficulty accessing care.

In Lakeland, the unit parks near Webster Memorial Baptist Church and Kathleen High School every Tuesday. The location was chosen in part to reach high school students and other women in an underserved area.

Paul said the weekly visits have been successful, and the organization is considering establishing a more permanent presence at the location.

"We know that a lot of high school students need our services, so this is a perfect location," Paul said.

The organization says its goal is to remove barriers to healthcare and connect more women with services in the communities where they live.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.