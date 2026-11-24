LAKELAND, Fla. — Florida Polytechnic University is moving forward with plans to expand its Lakeland campus as record enrollment creates increased demand for student housing.

WATCH: Florida Poly plans major campus expansion as student enrollment surges

Florida Poly plans major campus expansion

The university's Board of Trustees approved plans for a new six-story residence hall that will add 600 beds, along with a new dining facility and approximately 500 additional parking spaces.

For Elyon Domoraud, a sophomore mechanical engineering student from Haines City, getting to class means a 40-minute commute. He says living off campus can make it harder to build friendships and connections with other students.

"Whenever you commute, it's kind of hard to have friends because you're not here for like the majority of the day," Domoraud said. "But whenever you're in dorms, you see these people every single day, so that makes it kind of easier."

WFTS

The expansion comes as Florida Poly experiences significant enrollment growth. The university now has more than 2,340 students, a 35% increase over the past two years.

Bryan Brooks, the university's vice president of student affairs and enrollment management, said the growth is being driven by new academic programs, athletics and increasing awareness of the university.

"You can't find any institutions across not just Florida, but the entire country that have grown 35% in two years," Brooks said.

WFTS

But the growing student population is also creating challenges for on-campus housing. Brooks said the university had a waiting list of approximately 150 students.

"This last fall, we couldn't accommodate everybody who wanted to come to Florida Poly," Brooks said. "We had a waiting list of about 150 students or so that were left on that waiting list without an opportunity to stay here in Florida Poly."

The new residence hall will offer a mix of single- and double-occupancy suites, along with study rooms, collaborative spaces, a community kitchen and lounges.

The planned 27,517-square-foot dining facility will have seating for 740 people and feature outdoor dining, open kitchens and additional food options.

Rendering courtesy of Florida Polytechnic University

Brooks said expanding housing is particularly important for students pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics degrees, which often require collaboration outside the classroom.

The university hopes to reach 3,000 students by 2030 and says it is currently ahead of its enrollment projections.

The project will be developed through a public-private partnership, with construction expected to begin in spring 2027. The university anticipates the new housing and dining facilities will be ready for the fall 2028 semester.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.