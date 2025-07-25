Lakeland ranked in top 10 of boomtowns in the U.S. for rapid growth

LAKELAND, Fla. — A new study ranks Lakeland as one of the biggest boomtowns in the United States.

Peter Garces opened By the Chef Pizza eight months ago. The pizzeria offers New York-style pizza, something the Brooklyn native says Lakeland was missing.

“I’m actually a chef, that’s why By the Chef. I just personally love pizza so what we do here is we approach pizza from a chef aspect. We're not a regular pizzeria; we’re a specialty. We do very different pizzas. Very different toppings,” Garces said.

Garces moved to Lakeland in 2023, joining his parents, after seeing how fast the city was growing. His business is booming, with many of his customers originally from up north.

“I’m noticing the growth and the influx of people from different states and what states they’re coming from. A lot of people from New York and this is New York pizza, so it all works out,” Garces said.

An influx of new businesses is contributing to Lakeland being one of the biggest boomtowns in the country. A new study by LendingTree ranks Lakeland as the eighth fastest-growing U.S. metro.

The report ranked rapidly growing cities by looking at people and housing, work and earnings, and business and economy. The study found that Lakeland saw a 15% workforce increase from 2021 to 2023.

“The major investor, employment growth is in healthcare, manufacturing and distribution. We also have the small businesses that we are working very hard to cultivate,” said Brian Rewis, Lakeland’s director of community and economic development.

However, Lakeland city leaders said with rapid growth comes growing pains, including transportation, wastewater and housing needs.

“It’s a challenge but it’s a welcomed challenge because people are choosing to make Lakeland home and invest in our larger community,” Rewis said.

Including small business owners like Garces, helping to make Lakeland a boomtown.

“And it’s been consistent which is another reason on why we want to put our roots here; because the opportunity for growth is huge,” Garces said.