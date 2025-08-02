LAKELAND, Fla. — Students in Polk County are being equipped with the knowledge and skills to thrive in the healthcare industry.

Annabelle Bough was called to pursue a healthcare career when illness struck her family.

WATCH: Lakeland Regional Health summer program equips future healthcare workers

“My father got diagnosed with cancer and that really solidified that I want to get into the healthcare field. This program really solidified the fact that I want to be a sonographer,” Bough said.

The high school senior is participating in the Discover Summer Enrichment Program launched by Lakeland Regional Health.

The immersive four-week program allows students to explore emergency care and various healthcare specialties, using real-world activities like a virtual life-sized cadaver. Bough said the hands-on experience has helped her home in on the best healthcare profession for her.

“Ultrasound is the first step in figuring out what is wrong with that patient. It’s one of the most important things and vital things. I think it’s honestly really cool,” Bough said.

With Lakeland Regional being one of the busiest emergency departments in the country, the goal is to build career readiness and address the shortage of medical professionals in the area.

"It really is to address that access issue. Being able to have our community members get to providers quicker when they need them. This again is another pipeline,” said Lauren Springfield, Lakeland Regional director of community health.

The program concluded Friday, with a graduation and white coat ceremony at Southeastern University. Launching a path for the next generation of healthcare leaders.