LAKELAND, Fla. — Neighbors in Lakeland took to the streets, protesting a plan to relocate Talbot House Ministries, a major homeless services provider.

Tampa Bay 28 reporter Rebecca Petit has been following the back and forth for months. On Friday, she heard from protesters who said the move could impact safety and the future of Memorial Boulevard.

WATCH: Lakeland residents protest proposed Talbot House shelter relocation to Memorial Boulevard

Lakeland residents protest proposed Talbot House shelter relocation to Memorial Boulevard

Signs and t-shirts reading “Stop Talbot House Relocation” filled the sidewalk as residents voiced concern over plans to move Talbot House Ministries from downtown to East Memorial Boulevard.

“There’s just too many reasons not to be here, more than what there is to be here,” Wendy Rogers said.

Talbot House Ministries is trying again. The shelter is appealing the denial of a proposal to build a new, larger shelter and social services campus on East Memorial Boulevard and North Ingraham Avenue.

“Talbot House does so many great things. Why would they think this is a great thing to do in this community when they already have drugs, prostitution and homeless all the way around it? You’re just going to make the problem bigger,” said Mike Irazoqui.

Neighbors argue that because of the proximity to schools and churches, the proposed location is not the right fit.

Rogers lives nearby in the Edgewater neighborhood. She told our Rebecca Petit that her daughter with special needs often walks the area and fears the move could put her at risk.

“She likes to walk and spend time outside. I will be afraid to let her walk because Talbot House does no vetting, no nothing. It’s whoever comes in,” Rogers said.

Last November Talbot House revised its initial plan, moving the building farther from nearby homes and reorienting the main entrance. But the following month, Lakeland's Planning and Zoning Board denied the shelter’s request to relocate.

Some point to the Memorial Boulevard being designated as part of Lakeland's high-injury network.

“My first sparked interest in this was just realizing that the traffic here, you guys see it’s four lanes, it’s very fast,” said Josh Borem.

With land donated by a private donor, the faith-based nonprofit’s proposed expansion would serve up to 390 people, offer long-term housing, job training and healthcare services.

But neighbors say the project could increase crime and conflict with efforts to revitalize the area.

“When they brought up the beautification project for Memorial, we were all ecstatic and happy and thinking that’s really going to clean up the community. Then they go ahead and throw this. Stab us in the back with this.” Irazoqui said.

City commissioners will ultimately decide whether Talbot House can move forward with its plans on Memorial Boulevard. For now, residents say they will continue to make their voices heard.



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Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.

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. Rebecca Petit is dedicated to telling your stories from every corner of Polk County. She knows how growth has been a major discussion point for the area, and the impact it’s had on some of our most vulnerable populations. You can connect with Rebecca by using the form below.