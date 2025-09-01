LAKELAND, Fla. — With the Powerball jackpot soaring to a whopping $1.1 billion, players are out buying what they hope is the winning ticket.
“That’s 1,000 million dollars, when you think of it that way. I don't know, I really have no idea what I’d do with it,” said Bob Connors.
Others in Lakeland said they have big plans if they win.
“I would build a house in Montana. I would give to charities like SPCA. I would help some friends out of debt, and I would invest the rest,” Harold Myers.
WATCH: Lakeland residents test luck as Powerball jackpot hits $1.1 billion
This is the fifth-largest prize in the game’s history. That’s after no one hit all the numbers in Saturday's drawing.
“I don’t know, I’ll probably help my family out and buy a couple houses and enjoy life as much as I can you know,” said Antonio Tovias.
The winner could take home a cash option of $498.4 million before taxes or opt for spread payments over 30 years, with a 5% annual increase.
“I would rather just take it all at once and make sure that I could spend my money before I die,” Tovias said.
In March 2024, a $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at the City Food Mart in Haines City. While this was a major prize, it was not the full jackpot.
The next drawing is on Monday night. But what are the odds of winning the jackpot? 1 in 292.2 million.
In Polk County, they are hoping luck strikes again.
“Anybody has the chance to win so my chance is as good as anybody else's, so we’ll see what happens,” Myers said.
